Jhene Aiko Heads To The Asylum In New ‘Maniac’ Video

YouTube

Never question Jhene Aiko’s commitment to her art.

For her new, self-directed “Maniac” video, the singer said she researched asylums and watched old movies to capture “what it meant to be a maniac.” The result is something straight out of American Horror Story: eerie but sexy scenes where Jhene is bound, gagged, and restrained under the supervision of mannequins dressed as doctors.

“There are so many layers to my personality. One of them is very sexual, and ‘Maniac’ is me sharing that side of myself,” she told Rolling Stone, further revealing that her interest in mania was partially inspired by her bout with bipolar disorder.

“Ironically, I released ‘Maniac’ at a time where I had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, so my interest in the research was genuine,” she explained. “I think we all have some sort of imbalance, but I also believe that we can overcome it. I find my balance through creating art. The ‘Maniac’ visual is the story of a mental patient who finds her own cure.”

Watch that story unfold in the video below.