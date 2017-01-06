Lupe Fiasco Isn’t Retiring After All — Hear His ‘Wild’ New Song

Getty Images

2016 was a disappointing year for Lupe Fiasco fans, after the Chicago MC canceled his planned album trilogy and then announced his retirement. But 2017’s already looking brighter — instead of hanging up the mic for good, he’s apparently dropping a new album next month. That trickster.

Lupe’s sixth studio album, Drogas Light, is due out February 10 and will feature collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, and BIG K.R.I.T. On Friday morning (January 6), he shared a trailer for the album, as well as the poppy new single “Wild Child.” The Jake Torrey–featuring track finds Lupe back in radio-friendly mode, spitting wacky bars like, “Meditate away the drama or I’ma just go bananas / Life’s a beach but no Bahamas / I just wanna wear pajamas / Whole life I been fighting the piranhas.”

It looks like this isn’t the only Lupe album coming this year. On Twitter, he hinted that Drogas Light will be a “break of sunshine” before he goes “deepity mcdeep face” with the long-awaited Drogas.

We’ll believe it when we see it, dude.