Justin Bieber's Baby Photos Will Help You Survive His Instagram Break

Frazer Harrison/Getty

If only you could pinch those cheeks

Justin Bieber recently announced an indefinite Instagram hiatus, but fans can still get a glimpse into his life via his family's accounts. On throwback Thursday (January 5), Justin's dad Jeremy Bieber shared two precious baby pics of his son well before he entered showbiz.

This one looks more like a school photo. Hats off to whatever lucky classmates have this gem in their kindergarten yearbooks. (Were those a thing?)

The duo have had an iffy relationship over the years — Jeremy was in jail when Justin was born — but appear to be on good terms now. Last year, the Purpose singer went to his dad's engagement party. Jeremy also frequently shares photos of his son looking ripped, for whatever that's worth.

"Built like I was now I'm fat," he captioned the recent pic below. We can't all have the body of a 22-year-old, I suppose.

Justin is also close to his half-siblings, Jeremy's kids Jaxon and Jazmyn. In fact, Jaxon was his oh-so precious date to the Grammys last year.

Jason Merritt/Getty

D'aww! Clearly he takes after his big bro.