Tinashe Keeps The Slumber Party Going In Her 'Company' Video

The last time we saw Tinashe, she was lighting up Britney Spears's "Slumber Party." Now, she's back with a new video all her own for the Nightride single "Company."

The single-take clip sees Tinashe dancing in a shadowy room, joined intermittently by various dancers wearing various amounts of clothing. She keeps her eyes fixed on the camera the whole time, lending the video a hypnotic quality as the lens zooms in and out on her routine.

We're still waiting on her next album, Joyride, but until then, the "Company" video will have to tide us over.