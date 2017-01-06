John Shearer/Getty Images

No dead petz were involved in the recording of this single

Miley Cyrus And The Flaming Lips Are A Happy 'Famly' On Their New Single

It turns out that Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz wasn't just a one-off meeting of the tripped-out minds.

Cyrus and The Flaming Lips have joined musical forces once again for their first track together since their 2015 collaboration, "We A Famly."

"We A Famly" — which is dreamy, meditative, and woozy as hell with its layered echoes and heartbeat-esque percussion — is off Oczy Mlody, the new Flaming Lips album dropping January 13. Cyrus spent the bulk of 2016 keeping busy with The Voice and reviving her romance with Liam Hemsworth, so it's great to see that she went back to the studio to satiate her penchant for psychedelic sounds.

Does this mean Cyrus will have a record of her own coming in 2017? It's been a minute since Bangerz, so here's hoping "We A Famly" is a precursor for big things for both parties in the coming year.