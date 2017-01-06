Getty Images

D.R.A.M. Really, Really Wants You To Eat Your Broccoli

After scoring one of the biggest hip-hop hits of the year — and a Grammy nomination — with “Broccoli,” D.R.A.M. is now turning his attention to proper nutrition.

The Virgina rapper stars in a cheeky new ad for PETA where he brags to his friends about the stash he scored from “this little white-haired lady at the farmer’s market.” His buds think he’s about to fork over some smokable greenery, but he serves up a big ol’ plate of broccoli instead. Predictable, but funny nonetheless. The only thing better would’ve been if their healthy snack was accompanied by “salmon on a bagel with the capers on a square plate.”

In a press release for the ad, PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said, “There’s nothing healthier than an abundance of greenery. PETA hopes D.R.A.M. inspires people everywhere to start steaming up that broccoli — and that kale, chard and spinach, too.”

She’s got a point — at least all of those veggies are easily accessible and legal in all 50 states.