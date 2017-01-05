Kehlani’s Breezy New Song Gives A Nostalgic Nod To Akon

Getty Images

'They don't wanna see us together, but it don't matter, no'

Ten years after Akon fought for his right to love on the smash hit “Don’t Matter,” Kehlani is borrowing the same breezy tell-off vibes for her latest single.

This morning (January 5), the Oakland singer premiered “Undercover,” an upbeat ode to loving who she wants and brushing off what everyone else thinks. “They don’t wanna see it happen, but we say fuck it,” she sings over a bouncy beat courtesy of G.O.O.D. Music producer Charlie Heat. To top it off, she interpolates lyrics from “Don’t Matter” into the hook for an irresistible dose of nostalgia.

“Undercover” is the latest taste of Kehlani’s debut album, SweetSexySavage, which includes previously released cuts “CRZY,” “Advice,” and “Distraction.” The LP drops January 27 and will be followed by a massive would tour starting in February.