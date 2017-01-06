Fifth Harmony's First Photo Without Camila Cabello Is Red Hot

Christopher Polk/Getty

Just days after Fifth Harmony's final performance with Camila Cabello aired, the group is charging forward as a foursome. On Thursday (December 5), the girls shared their first press photo after Cabello's departure last month.

"Twenty Seventeen," they captioned the sultry pic. Their third album is in the works, so maybe 2017 will be the year fans get a follow up to 7/27.

These ladies aren't the type to let a breakup — romantic or professional — waste their time or slow down their success. They actually said sang it best in their 2013 debut single, "Miss Movin' On": "I'm breakin' down, gonna start from scratch / Shake it off like an Etch A Sketch / My lips are saying goodbye / My eyes are finally dry."

Their followers, however, have not been as quick to move on. Some photoshop-savvy fans even added Camila into the pic.

Whatever Fifth Harmony has in store for the new year, hopefully it'll be just as fire emoji-worthy as this first look.