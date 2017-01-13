Jenelle Evans' Instagram

It won't be long before the 'Teen Mom 2' cast member welcomes her first daughter

Baby Ensley's Imminent Arrival: Look Back At Jenelle Evans' Third Pregnancy

Jenelle Evans will soon know the feeling of having a mini-me to call her own. Bring on the pink!

As the Teen Mom 2 cast member's due date quickly approaches -- it's her third child and first munchkin with beau David Eason -- we're taking a look back at the Instagram images the young mother has shared of Baby Ensley during this exciting time in the clan's lives. From the initial announcement to celebrating holidays, Jenelle has made sure to document E's growth before she makes her highly anticipated debut.

Enjoy the timeline below, offer your early well wishes in the comments and be sure to watch Jenelle and her evolving brood every Monday on Teen Mom 2 at 9/8c.