Kendall Jenner Just Revealed G.O.O.D. Music’s Latest Move, And We Have Questions

Getty Images

This just in: Kendall Jenner has announced the “G.O.O.D. Music family” will be headlining the first-ever Fyre Festival this spring. What is Fyre? Which G.O.O.D. Music artists will be there? Why did Kendall reveal the news? All valid questions! Let’s break it down.

First off, Fyre is a music and art festival that hits the private island of Fyre Cay in the Bahamas for two weekends this spring. Think of it like Coachella but with a much more tropical vibe (i.e., no desert dust). As you’ve probably guessed, such a luxe destination means it’ll cost a pretty penny: Tickets start at $1,500 and reach as high as $50,000 for premium packages.

Beyond that, G.O.O.D. Music’s involvement isn’t entirely clear, mostly because we don’t know who will actually be performing. The current label roster includes Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T, John Legend, Tyga, Desiigner, and Teyana Taylor... so it could seemingly be any combination of those artists.

Ultimately, G.O.O.D.’s headlining slot seems to be another bread crumb on the road to Cruel Winter, the follow-up to the first G.O.O.D. Music compilation, 2012’s Cruel Summer. Rumors of its existence have been swirling for years, and anticipation hit fever pitch last year when Kanye premiered “Champions,” which he billed as the album’s first single. Travis Scott continued to fan the flames when he said he’s executive producing the project and teased a February 2017 release. That’s only a few weeks before Fyre hits the Bahamas on April 28, so that timeline would definitely add up.

Which brings us to the last mystery: What’s Kendall Jenner’s role in all of this? Well, for one, she’s Kanye’s sister-in-law, so she has ties with the G.O.O.D. Music fam. Plus, she has a massive social media reach, so it’s not surprising that Fyre would solicit her to cook up some hype. Or, IDK, maybe she’s just really concerned about your spring break plans and wanted to put something fun on your radar. What a sweetie.