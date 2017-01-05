Caitlyn Jenner's New MAC Campaign Revisits Her Iconic Debut

Jerod Harris/WireImage

Since the moment she announced her collaboration with MAC Cosmetics, Caitlyn Jenner has been channeling the glamour of Old Hollywood — hair Veronica Lake would approve of, flawless skin, red carpet-ready gowns, the works.

Now, her most recent look for the campaign recalls not only the classic vibes of vintage starlets, but the image that introduced her to the world. Let's look back at the Vanity Fair cover that accompanied Caitlyn's first profile, which offered an intimate look at her transition from Bruce to Caitlyn in July 2015.

Here, the minimal styling is what leaves such a dramatic impact: Photographed by Annie Liebovitz, the portrait features little more than Caitlyn standing in an iridescent corner in a simple corset and with her long locks flowing free.

The latest MAC shot for Caitlyn's campaign follows that formula, too. Her eyes are closed and it's a tighter shot, but the striking simplicity of the image definitely lifts the same aesthetic from the VF cover.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it — and Caitlyn's gorgeous styling is definitely working in her new MAC ad.