12 Actors Who Should Play DJs Along With James Van Der Beek

Getty Images

This year, Diplo's exciting life as an EDM titan will finally get the dramatization it deserves thanks to Viceland. But the DJ won't have to play himself in the forthcoming series What Would Diplo Do? Instead, that honor has been bestowed on James Van Der Beek, best known for having a great creek on the turn-of-the-millennium drama Dawson's Creek.

Surely Diplo won't be the last world-famous DJ to have his career dramatized for cable television. In an effort to get a jump on casting directors around the world, we've put together our own dream list of DJs and the actors who should play them in the burgeoning EDM Television Universe (EDMTU).