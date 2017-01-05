12 Actors Who Should Play DJs Along With James Van Der Beek

This year, Diplo's exciting life as an EDM titan will finally get the dramatization it deserves thanks to Viceland. But the DJ won't have to play himself in the forthcoming series What Would Diplo Do? Instead, that honor has been bestowed on James Van Der Beek, best known for having a great creek on the turn-of-the-millennium drama Dawson's Creek.
Surely Diplo won't be the last world-famous DJ to have his career dramatized for cable television. In an effort to get a jump on casting directors around the world, we've put together our own dream list of DJs and the actors who should play them in the burgeoning EDM Television Universe (EDMTU).
Ansel Elgort as FlumeGetty Images
If Ansel's solo tracks are any indication, he knows how to turn a knob or two, which is really all you need to portray Aussie wunderkind Flume on camera.
B.J. Novak as Dillon FrancisGetty Images
We know B.J. Novak can do goofy because he was the secret star of The Office for like 10 years. And Dillon Francis is nothing if not goofy.
Asa Butterfield as Martin GarrixGetty Images
Tiny baby actor plays tiny baby DJ. Look at their precious faces.
Tyler Posey as SkrillexGetty Images
Put a few feet of hair on Scott McCall and what do you get? You get Sonny Moore is what you get.
Michael Fassbender as Deadmau5Getty Images
Michael Fassbender already did a whole movie with a ridiculous mask over his head, so it's almost irrelevant how much he actually looks like dead-mow-five.
Alexander Skarsgård in sunglasses as DJ SnakeGetty Images
It only works if he's wearing sunglasses, but it sure does work.
Matthew Lewis as Calvin HarrisGetty Images
Look, David Schwimmer is 50 now, so he can't exactly become Blond Ross anymore. Also, he's busy playing Kim Kardashian's dad, and some timelines just should never be crossed. Throw some peroxide on Neville Longbottom and we're good.
Jared Leto as ZeddGetty Images
Yes, Jared Leto is literally old enough to be Zedd's dad, but Jared Leto also drinks unicorn blood in green smoothies. He's a perfect innocent angel no matter how many Sharpie tattoos he scrawls on his forehead for yuks. Let him play perfect innocent angel Zedd.
David Harbour and Andrew Garfield as The ChainsmokersGetty Images
Is it weird casting Hopper and Spiderman as Alex and Drew? Who cares as long as the brows fit.
Chlöe Grace Moretz as Alison WonderlandGetty Images
Nothing says "transitioning to serious career acting" like taking a role as a festival DJ who wears a lot of Adidas.
Sir Anthony Hopkins as MarshmelloGetty Images
He was great in Westworld!