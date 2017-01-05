This Is What The Golden Globes Red Carpet Looked Like In 2007

Column dresses for all

We're now mere days — DAYS — away from the 59852490843290th annual Golden Globes, an awards ceremony that recognizes excellence in television and film, along with the magic and mystery one unlocks by trapping a bunch of celebrities in a room with a five-hour open bar.

In honor of the upcoming Golden Globes, we're returning to a cleaner, simpler time. Scrolling through this souvenir of the late 2000's, you can practically see the celebrities thinking: is this a do, or a don't? what will US Weekly think? What will Joan Rivers say? Is pastel blue just a little too...loud?

As a result, we had the 2007 Golden Globes red carpet, perhaps the most...cohesive, let's say, collection of column dresses, floor-length gowns, and traditional black tuxedos in awards show history. Cheers!

  • Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

    Looking back at the 2007 Golden Globes red carpet is something like holding a butterfly in your hands, and that butterfly represents all the famous couples who didn't end up making it.

  • Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

    Here's another one. :(

  • And one more.

  • Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski

    Here's a fake couple that never existed, but it was a time of peak popularity for The Office, so NBC was desperately stoking the shipping flames.

  • Emily Blunt and Michael Buble

    Here's a couple that actually did exist.

  • Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

    There are some glimmers of enduring love on the carpet, which I'll kick off with this photo of Will Smith and Jada (cast a keen look at her gown, we'll be discussing it in a second).

  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

    [DJ Khaled voice] another one.

  • William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman

    Another one.

  • Teri Hatcher and a man

    I don't know if Teri Hatcher and this unidentified gentleman are still dating. But compared to the traditionally staid looks on the red carpet, this skullcap is positively daring.

  • Drew Barrymore

    Here is Drew Barrymore, looking lovely in a lavender strapless column gown.

  • Naomi Watts

    Look! It's Naomi Watts...wearing...a strapless column gown.

  • Sarah Paulson

    And a pre-American Horror Story Sarah Paulson, also wearing a...

  • Hayden Panettiere

    ...strapless column gown.

  • Mary J. Blige and Justin Timberlake

    Mary J. Blige accessorized her version of a strapless column gown with...Justin Timberlake.

  • Mary Louise-Parker

    Meanwhile Mary Louise Parker, at the height of Weeds, stood out in...a strapless column gown.

  • Courteney Cox

    I don't mean to suggest the red carpet was entirely devoid of creativity. Some stars added straps to their column gowns! (they're just like us!)

  • SPAGHETTI STRAPS.

  • Cameron Diaz

    FLUFFY STRAPS.

  • Jessica Biel

    SPARKLY STRAPS.

  • Sienna Miller

    BOHO STRAPS. (remember boho?)

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

    Stop the presses — we have a tea length dress in the building!!

  • Hans Zimmer and his daughter.

    Here is legendary composer Hans Zimmer, of Gladiator and Inception fame, who is scheduled to perform at Coachella this year (it's lit), with his daughter. I love his scarf. She's wearing a column dress.

  • Barry Adelman

    I was previously unfamiliar with the work of Barry Adelman (he produced the 71st Golden Globes), but man, can this dude pull off blue sunglasses.

  • Cate Blanchett

    Beyond Barry, there are exactly three (3) stars who actually slayed this carpet. One of them is Cate Blanchett, because she experimented with a high-low hem and off-the-shoulder sleeves and still looked precious and classic.

  • Rinko Kikuchi

    The second is Babel actress Rinko Kikuchi, who deserves endless applause for answering a question I never knew I wanted to ask: would this dress be better covered in puffballs?

  • Beyoncé

    And, because of course, Beyoncé. Because those cutouts.