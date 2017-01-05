This Is What The Golden Globes Red Carpet Looked Like In 2007

We're now mere days — DAYS — away from the 59852490843290th annual Golden Globes, an awards ceremony that recognizes excellence in television and film, along with the magic and mystery one unlocks by trapping a bunch of celebrities in a room with a five-hour open bar.

In honor of the upcoming Golden Globes, we're returning to a cleaner, simpler time. Scrolling through this souvenir of the late 2000's, you can practically see the celebrities thinking: is this a do, or a don't? what will US Weekly think? What will Joan Rivers say? Is pastel blue just a little too...loud?

As a result, we had the 2007 Golden Globes red carpet, perhaps the most...cohesive, let's say, collection of column dresses, floor-length gowns, and traditional black tuxedos in awards show history. Cheers!