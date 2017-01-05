Getty Images

Gigi and Bella Hadid Team Up As The Faces of Yet Another Brand

It's Thursday and that means the Hadid sisters are at it again! Today, Moschino released images from their Spring 2017 ad campaign, which stars none other than the sisters/models.

The campaign features the Hadids dressed like paper dolls, and plays on paparazzi culture, something the sisters are certainly no strangers to.

The future may be uncertain, but we can trust that the Hadids' will be a constant presence in magazines, on the runaways, and, dare I even say, in our hearts.