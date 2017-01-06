Ron Wolfson / Contributor

This Is What The Golden Globes Red Carpet Looked Like In 1997

Maybe you were alive in 1997. Maybe you weren't. No matter your age, surely you can appreciate the majesty that was the Golden Globes red carpet 20 years ago. In the tradition of red carpet column dresses, everyone kept their looks pretty simple, although Cher did wear an enormous leopard-print coat, and elbow-length gloves really had their moment. See for yourself!