This Is What The Golden Globes Red Carpet Looked Like In 1997
It was a simpler time
Maybe you were alive in 1997. Maybe you weren't. No matter your age, surely you can appreciate the majesty that was the Golden Globes red carpet 20 years ago. In the tradition of red carpet column dresses, everyone kept their looks pretty simple, although Cher did wear an enormous leopard-print coat, and elbow-length gloves really had their moment. See for yourself!
-
Will and Jada Pinkett SmithGetty Images
This photo is two years older than Jaden Smith.
-
MadonnaGetty Images
She was there to pick up awards for her work in Evita.
-
Courtney LoveGetty Images
The grunge singer went SO GLAM for the occasion.
-
Halle Berry
She's having so much fun in that halter dress.
-
Gwyneth Paltrow
Long before Paltrow was plotting her lifestyle newsletter empire, she was rolling up to the Golden Globes in a tube-top dress like, "I almost forgot this was tonight."
-
Gillian AndersonGetty Images
Agent Scully went for sheer, sparkly elegance.
-
Fran DrescherGetty Images
Yes, Fran!
-
Cher
The future Twitter sensation sported a leopard cloak.
-
Ian McKellenGetty Images
Gandalf goes velvet.
-
Christine BaranskiGetty Images
You probably know Baranski best from her role as Martha May Whovier in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but you should know her best from THIS. LOOK.
-
Helen MirrenGetty Images
I feel like I've seen Rihanna wear something like this before.
-
Sharon StoneGetty Images
I dare your fave to even TRY showing up on the red carpet wearing a throw blanket.