Halsey Is Wearing Jewelry On Her Teeth Now

Halsey's dazzling smile just got shinier. On Thursday (January 5), the Badlands singer revealed a golden star on her left canine. Let's take a "Closer" look, shall we?

It's a tooth gem! The sparkly accessory first emerged back in the '90s, but some celebs are now giving them another go. Halsey isn't the only one.

Last month, Katy Perry showed off her own tooth bling: Nike's signature swish. (Dedicated fans spotted the gem as far back as September 2015.) It's much more subtle than the bedazzled grills she sported in her "Dark Horse" music video or at the 2013 VMAs.

Dentists advise that tooth gems come with some risks. They're glued to your teeth, so if they aren't properly applied or cared for, they could wear away the tooth's enamel. So if you're looking for a less risky throwback trend, perhaps stick with a tattoo choker.