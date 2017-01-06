Teen Mom 2 Sneak Peek: Kailyn And Javi Discuss His Imminent Return Home

Kailyn and Javi have made sure that Isaac and Lincoln are able to regularly communicate with the young dad while he wraps up his deployment overseas. And during this week's upcoming Teen Mom 2 episode, Javi has a heartwarming FaceTime conversation with his toddler.

"Mommy happy! Me happy! Daddy happy!" the grinning two-year-old exclaims in the sneak peek clip above.

"We're all happy," Javi sweetly replies.

Soon after, Lincoln scurries off and the exchange shifts toward a different topic. The couple begins to talk about his imminent return home, which is expected to happen in "the next month."

"Well, next month is great," Kailyn responds, and then the two end the call.

From there, Kail's producer JC asks if that is how they usually speak. To hear her take -- plus where she believes Javi will live when he comes back to the US -- watch the video.