14 Questions I Have About This Photo Of Han Solos, Harrison Ford And Alden Ehrenreich

Getty Images

There’s a supposed photo of the iconic Han having lunch with the new Han, and I have questions

On Wednesday (January 4), there was a seismic shock that rippled throughout the Force when two people who kinda, sorta resembled Harrison Ford and Alden Ehrenreich met for lunch.

The photo, originally tweeted by Nico Sotomayor, shows a silver fox that looks a lot like Ford — who starred as the infamous smuggler and "scruffy-looking nerf herder" in George Lucas's original Star Wars trilogy and reprised his role in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens — out to lunch with a scruffy-looking dude who looks a lot like Ehrenreich, the young actor who will don the gun belt and iconic smirk in the upcoming Han Solo anthology film.

"Two Han Solos grabbing lunch," the Star Wars fan captioned the (poorly framed!) pic of the two actors in conversation at a restaurant. He later said that the photo was taken in Santa Monica but added little context beyond that, so for all we know this could be a photo of a nice young man taking his grandpa out for a decent meal. (Or, you know, it could be Ford and Ehrenreich having coffee and debating whether a parsec is a unit of distance or time. Who knows!)

Still, I have some questions about this photo that I'm going to need either Ehrenreich or his raggedy-ass doppelgänger to explain. Let's start, shall we?

1. What's the appropriate word for two Han Solos? Hans Solo? Hans Solos? Han Duo? Hansemble?! Inquiring minds need to know.

2. When the check came, who drew first? (It was Ford, obviously.)

3. Does Calista Flockhart check the receipts?

4. Actually, do Disney and Bob Iger pick up the bill?

5. Do celebrities file expense reports? Probably not, but now I am very curious.

6. Harrison Ford has incredible posture here (unlike Alden Ehrenreich) — does he do yoga?

7. Alden looks both completely entranced and utterly terrified. This isn't a question so much as a statement.

8. Is Alden drinking an espresso? He looks like an espresso drinker.

9. Was this photo taken while Nico Sotomayor was walking past the window?

10. How close do we think Nico got to the window?

11. Did he stop and linger? Because the framing here would suggest that this was taken on the DL.

12. What do we think they ate for lunch? Alden seems like a market salad guy, and I'm guessing that Ford ordered pastrami on rye.

13. Was Ford wearing his earring? Please tell me he was wearing the earring.

14. Are they even talking about Star Wars? My hunch is probably not.