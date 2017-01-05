Hilary Duff Says She Isn’t ‘Desperate’ For A Boyfriend

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

The newly single Duff admits that having ‘sparks’ with someone is rare

Hilary Duff may have an entire song about feeling the "Sparks" with someone new, but in real life those fireworks are harder to come by. In the February issue of Cosmopolitan, the Younger star opened up about being newly single.

"I meet, like, one person a year that I'm maybe attracted to," Duff said. In 2016, that lucky guy was Jason Walsh, a personal trainer. They made their relationship Instagram official with this sweet kiss back in October. (Their Halloween costumes weren't the best choice, however.)

But the romance fizzled soon after, and they reportedly split up in November. Duff told the magazine she "never [wants] to be that girl who's desperate to find a mate."

On top of that healthy attitude, Duff remains friendly with at least one of her exes: hockey player Mike Comrie, her ex-husband. They were separated for two years before officially divorcing in January 2016. Luca, 4, is their son.

"Mike's amazing. We're so ingrained in each other's lives. I wouldn't choose anyone else to co-parent with," she said. Now, if only Liza Miller — best friend to Duff's Younger character — could get on similar terms with her ex.