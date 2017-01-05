Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Are Officially Over

Getty Images / MTV News

After weeks of speculation, Nicki Minaj has confirmed what we all felt in our guts to be true: Her two-year relationship with Meek Mill is over.

In a tweet, Nicki announced that she's a single woman now who's committed to her work and her work only. She also took the opportunity to tease some new music, promising that she'll be sharing it "really soon."

We don't know what happened either, but if it means we get to hear new Nicki tracks in 2017, we're happy. Besides, now Drake can't use Nicki's success as ammo in his feud with Meek, which is probably a good thing for everyone.