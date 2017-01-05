Disney Channel

After three seasons, Girl Meets World, the Disney Channel spin-off of beloved ’90s sitcom Boy Meets World, has been canceled, the show's writers confirmed Wednesday night (January 4).

Girl Meets World followed Riley Matthews (played by Rowan Blanchard), Cory and Topanga's teenage daughter, as she and her best friend, Maya (Sabrina Carpenter), navigated girlhood and all of the messiness, pain, and laughter it brings.

Blanchard took to Twitter to mourn the cancellation of the show that she says "changed absolutely every aspect" of her life. In a lengthy letter to fans, the 15-year-old star wrote, "I am crying typing this because yes, we were making a show, but our lives turned into a movie. We dressed as The Breakfast Club, hid under staircases to tell each other about our crushes, sobbed together when we suffered the death of our teacher ... these are things you don't forget. That I will never forget."

The outspoken feminist and teen advocate also made a promise to herself and her fans in the wake of Disney Channel's decision to cancel the series: "I will continue to fight to not be talked down to by the shows and books and movies that are aimed towards us," she wrote. "I am sorry that this channel is just not able to understand that (don't think for a moment that this happened because of you)."

Her co-star Carpenter posted an early, behind-the-scenes cast photo on Instagram, adding, "To everyone that watched our show and felt something, thank you. To everyone that grew up watching Boy Meets World and decided to give our story for a new generation a chance, thank you. And to the little girls reading this, you can do whatever you put your mind to. You're gonna meet the world now, and I think you'll love it."

Rumors of the end of Girl Meets World have been bubbling since the cast wrapped production on Season 3, as the cast and crew used social media to garner support for the show's January 2017 return. However, recently, Rider Strong — best known for playing Cory's best friend, Shawn — indicated during his podcast that the show had ended.

This week, the series writers' Twitter account addressed the fate of the show, sharing, "It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over. I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes. We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn't be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty — we gave you our best."

The series finale of Girl Meets World, aptly titled "Girl Meets Goodbye," will air January 20. Coincidentally, the finale will also feature the show's largest Boy Meets World reunion to date, bringing together Ben Savage (Cory), Danielle Fishel (Topanga), William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Anthony Quinn (Mr. Turner), Strong, Will Friedle (Eric), William Russ (Alan), Betsy Randle (Amy), Lee Norris (Minkus), Danny McNulty (Harley), Lily Nicksay (Morgan #1), and Lindsay Ridgeway (Morgan #2) for one final farewell.