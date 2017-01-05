Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone Once Got Really High At Disneyland

Getty Images

Andrew Garfield recently did an on-camera interview with W magazine, during which he spent the first two minutes talking about praying, longing, agony, and developing a relationship with a greater power. And then? He lightened things WAY the hell up by recalling the time he got high at Disneyland.

As Garfield recalled, the year was 2012, and he ventured to the Happiest Place on Earth to celebrate his 29th birthday with then-girlfriend Emma Stone and seven other friends.

“They came out to L.A. to surprise me. We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?” he said, adding, “I freaked out on It’s a Small World. I was like, ‘It is a fucking small world.’”

Almost five years after the fact, Garfield does feel a little guilty for making his Disneyland tour guide put up with the group’s antics.

“We had this girl called Chantelle — bless you, Chantelle, wherever you are — she was our guide. And I think she was that innocent and pure of heart that she had no idea that we were on drugs,” he recalled.

The actor also recreated a silly dance that he and his pals busted out during their trippy Disneyland trek