Big Sean Dances Atop A Giant Woman In His ‘Moves’ Video

Big Sean is gearing up for a monstrous 2017. After unleashing the psychedelic “Bounce Back” video last month, the Detroit MC is back with even more trippy visuals for “Moves.”

The Mike Carson-directed clip features Sean Don flaunting his fancy footwork amid a throng of models while comparing himself to Hollywood’s elite: “We making moves like Tarantino, like J.J. Abrams /Moving like Channing Tatum / Moving like Jason Statham.” There’s plenty of motion blur, neon colors, and strobe effects to grab your attention, and at one point, Sean even dances atop a giant woman. Or is he just really tiny and the woman is normal-sized? Makes ya think...

“Moves” is the second single from Big Sean’s forthcoming album, I Decided, out February 3. He recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the LP is a concept album inspired by the idea of rebirth. "That’s not something that people expect from a Big Sean project, so I’m happy we are delivering something unexpected," he said. "I’m excited to push the culture and push my artistry to the limit."