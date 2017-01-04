Lil Wayne And Wale’s New Song Has About 100 Football References

Getty Images

See them perform ‘Running Back’ and check out Weezy’s latest tease about ‘Tha Carter V’

No stranger to sports talk shows, Lil Wayne headed to ESPN’s First Take this morning (January 4) for the debut performance of Wale’s new single, “Running Back.”

Assisted by a live band, the two MCs (and notable sports buffs) hurled out countless football metaphors over a catchy instrumental: “I used to play running back, I turn that football to a money bag,” Weezy boasts. “Running Back” is actually a remix of “Every Word Great,” Wale’s original theme song for First Take. According to Billboard, the track will appear on Wale’s upcoming fifth studio album, SHINE (Still Here Ignoring Negative Energy).

Along with debuting “Running Back,” Wale also dropped a new song — the Phil Ade–featuring “Smile” — on SoundCloud today.

Lil Wayne, meanwhile, is keeping busy with his Young Money Sports agency, and is (possibly?) teasing multiple new projects. In a Facebook post from last night, he seemed to imply that his long-awaited album Tha Carter V is on the way, along with his previously teased Funeral. The post reads “CV. Funeral. D6. Young Money.”

Looks like we’ll be hearing plenty more from Wayne in 2017.