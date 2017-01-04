Getty Images

Plus, find out who the show’s first announced performer is

Drake And The Chainsmokers Will Face Off At The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Grammys isn't the only music awards show coming your way this winter. The iHeartRadio Music Awards is returning for its fourth year, and the list of 2017 nominees is here.

Drake leads the pack with 12 nominations (including three for Hip-Hop Song of the Year), while The Chainsmokers trail right behind with 11. Unsurprisingly, the DJ duo’s Halsey-featuring hit “Closer” is up for Song of the Year, along with Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” Twenty One Pilots’s “Stressed Out,” and Drizzy’s Spotify-dominating “One Dance.”

The show has also added a few new categories this year, including Producer of the Year, Label of the Year, and Best Music Video. Bruno Mars has been announced as the evening’s first live performer, though it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to top Zayn’s laser-lit performance from last year. We’ll find out when the show airs live from Los Angeles on March 5.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Song of the Year:

“Can't Stop the Feeling” - Justin Timberlake

“Cheap Thrills” - Sia feat. Sean Paul

“Closer” - The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

“One Dance” - Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

“Stressed Out” - Twenty One Pilots

Female Artist of the Year:

Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Sia

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Justin Bieber

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

Coldplay

DNCE

Florida Georgia Line

The Chainsmokers

Twenty One Pilots

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

“Bored to Death” - Blink-182

“Dark Necessities” - Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Heathens” - Twenty One Pilots

“Ride” - Twenty One Pilots

“Trouble” - Cage the Elephant

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Blink-182

Cage the Elephant

Coldplay

The Strumbellas

Twenty One Pilots

Rock Song of the Year:

“Bang Bang” - Green Day

“Dark Necessities” - Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Take Me Down” – The Pretty Reckless

“The Devil's Bleeding Crown” – Volbeat

“The Sound of Silence” - Disturbed

Rock Artist of the Year:

Disturbed

Five Finger Death Punch

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Volbeat

Country Song of the Year:

“Church Bells” - Carrie Underwood

“Snapback” - Old Dominion

“Somewhere On A Beach” - Dierks Bentley

“T-Shirt” - Thomas Rhett

“You Should Be Here” - Cole Swindell

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Dance Song of the Year:

“Closer” - The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

“Cold Water” - Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber and MØ

“Don't Let Me Down” - The Chainsmokers feat. Daya

“I Took a Pill in Ibiza” - Mike Posner

“Let Me Love You” - DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Flume

Major Lazer

The Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“All The Way Up” - Fat Joe and Remy Ma feat. French Montana and Infared

“Controlla” – Drake

“For Free” - DJ Khaled feat. Drake

“One Dance” - Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

“Panda” - Desiigner

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Desiigner

DJ Khaled

Drake

Future

J. Cole

R&B Song of the Year:

“Exchange”- Bryson Tiller

“Needed Me” – Rihanna

“No Limit” - Usher feat. Young Thug

“Sorry” – Beyoncé

“Work” - Rihanna feat. Drake

R&B Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Bryson Tiller

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Usher

Latin Song of the Year:

“Ay Mi Dios” - IAmChino feat. Pitbull, Yandel, and El Chacal

“De Pies A Cabeza” - Mana feat. Nicky Jam

“Duele El Corazón” - Enrique Iglesias feat. Wisin

“La Carretera” - Prince Royce

“Ya Me Enteré” - Reik feat. Nicky Jam

Latin Artist of the Year:

Enrique Iglesias

J Balvin

Nicky Jam

Prince Royce

Yandel

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

“Amor Del Bueno” - Calibre 50

“Cicatrices” - Regulo Caro

“Me Está Gustando” - Banda Los Recoditos

“¿Por Qué Terminamos?” - Gerardo Ortiz

“Solo Con Verte” - Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

Banda Los Recoditos

Calibre 50

Gerardo Ortiz

Remmy Valenzuela

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: (New Category)

Foals

Kaleo

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Red Sun Rising

The Strumbellas

Best New Country Artist: (New Category)

Chris Lane

Chris Stapleton

Granger Smith

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: (New Category)

Chance The Rapper

Desiigner

D.R.A.M.

Kent Jones

Kevin Gates

Best New Latin Artist: (New Category)

Carlos Rivera

Christian Daniel

CNCO

IAmChino

Sofia Reyes

Best New R&B Artist: (New Category)

Belly

Bryson Tiller

Dreezy

Kayla Brianna

Ro James

Best New Regional Mexican Artist: (New Category)

Adriel Favela

Banda Los Sebastianes

Cheyo Carrillo

Joss Favela

La Séptima Banda

Best New Pop Artist: (New Category)

Alessia Cara

Daya

Lukas Graham

The Chainsmokers

ZAYN

Producer of the Year: (New Category)

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Mike Elizondo

The Chainsmokers

Best Lyrics:

“7 Years” - Lukas Graham

“Came Here to Forget” - Blake Shelton

“Cheap Thrills” - Sia feat. Sean Paul

“Closer” - The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

“Heathens” - Twenty One Pilots

“Love Yourself” - Justin Bieber

“Scars to Your Beautiful” - Alessia Cara

“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” – Adele

“Too Good” – Drake feat. Rihanna

“You Should Be Here” - Cole Swindell

Best Collaboration:

“Cheap Thrills” - Sia feat. Sean Paul

“Closer” - The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

“Don't Let Me Down” - The Chainsmokers feat. Daya

“This is What You Came For” - Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna

“Work” - Rihanna feat. Drake

Best Cover Song:

“All I Ask” - Bruno Mars

“Ex's and Oh's” - Fifth Harmony

“Fast Car” - Justin Bieber

“Hands to Myself” – DNCE

“Here” - Shawn Mendes

“How Will I Know” - Ariana Grande

“Love on the Brain” - Kelly Clarkson

“Purple Rain” - Jennifer Hudson and the cast of The Color Purple

“The Sound of Silence” – Disturbed

“Too Good” - Zara Larsson

Best Song from a Movie:

“Can't Stop the Feeling” - Justin Timberlake (Trolls)

“Falling for You” - Ellie Goulding (Bridget Jones's Baby)

“Girls Talk Boys” - 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)

“Heathens” - Twenty One Pilots (Suicide Squad)

“Just Like Fire” - P!nk (Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Best Music Video:

“Can't Stop the Feeling” - Justin Timberlake

“Don't Let Me Down” - The Chainsmokers feat. Daya

“Formation” – Beyoncé

“Hasta El Amanecer” - Nicky Jam

“Heathens” - Twenty One Pilots

“Hymn for the Weekend” – Coldplay

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” - Mike Posner

“Pillowtalk” – ZAYN

“Side to Side” - Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj

“This is What You Came For” - Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna

“Work” - Rihanna feat. Drake

“Work From Home” - Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Best Underground Alternative Band:

Hey Violet

Pierce the Veil

PVRIS

Sleeping With Sirens

Tonight Alive

Social Star Award:

Alex Aiono from YouTube

Baby Ariel from Musical.ly

Emma McGann from YouNow

Hailey Knox from YouNow

Jack and Jack from Snapchat

Jacob Satorius from Musical.ly

Marcus Perez from Facebook

Steph Clavin from Instagram

Todrick Hall from YouTube

Xyego from Smule

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell:

5 Seconds of Summer - 5SOSFam

Ariana Grande – Arianators

Beyoncé – Beyhive

Britney Spears - Britney Army

Demi Lovato – Lovatics

Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers

Justin Bieber – Beliebers

Katy Perry – KatyCats

Lady Gaga - Little Monsters

Rihanna - Rihanna Navy

Selena Gomez – Selenators

Shawn Mendes - Mendes Army

Twenty One Pilots - #twentyonepilots

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards air March 5 on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.