‘Lady Problems,’ Episode 15: Good Girls Revolt’s Erin Darke

This week on “Lady Problems,” the MTV News podcast dedicated to pop culture’s treatment of women, Teo Bugbee and Rachel Handler interview Erin Darke, star of the recently and inexplicably canceled Amazon series Good Girls Revolt. Teo and Rachel talk to Erin about the rare experience of working on a woman-centric show, why she thinks Good Girls Revolt was axed so suddenly despite its buzzy first season (hint: It has to do with a roomful of dudes), and the chances of the series being picked up by another network. Later, the three recall their favorite Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds performances, and answer a Lady Problem for a woman whose boyfriend has picked up a bizarre catchphrase.

