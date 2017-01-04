Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic

There's bad news for die-hard Kylie Jenner fans who shell out $2.99 per month to read her exclusive content. On Tuesday (January 3), she announced via Twitter that she'll no longer personally post on her paid app. From here on out, anything you read there won't be directly from her mouth (or, since we're talking about the internet, her fingers).

This abrupt decision came after an "unfair" and "very personal" post surfaced on the app without Jenner's permission. She says she "never, ever" saw or said any of things quoted in the post.

It's unsurprising that she has employees helping her manage the app — she's busy being a makeup mogul and was just honored on Forbes's 30 Under 30 list, after all — but the post in question was written as if Kylie herself had penned it.

Eagle-eyed fans screenshot the alleged post before it disappeared. It includes private details about her and Tyga's sex life, as well as all the ways she "spoils" her man (and his friends). Just to reiterate, none of this is backed up by Kylie herself.

"It's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words," Jenner tweeted. "I'm sorry and I know we will figure [something] out so we can all be satisfied."

In a statement to Bustle, her app team offered their explanation for the incident: "This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie's app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie's words, was not Kylie's idea and had not been sent to her for approval. We'd like to sincerely apologize to Kylie for this mistake and the fans because it was never our intention to misrepresent Kylie and Kylie's voice."

Despite the apology, Jenner is still staying away from her app. But the good news is, you can still get your Kylie fix on plain ol' social media, where she'll be generously tweeting and 'gramming as usual. Bonus: It's free!