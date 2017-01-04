Getty Images

But even she is not free from the tyranny of clear-shoe foot sweat

Kendall Jenner Really Wants You To See Her See-Through Shoes

On Tuesday night Kendall Jenner sat courtside at a Lakers game, and she made it very clear that she wanted her very clear boots to be seen.

She rolled her jeans up to show off a pair of vinyl boots that may very well be these affordable $59.99 Public Desire heels.

To complete the look, she added a pair of fishnet tights and a "Dior Addict" t-shirt. Which makes us wonder ... is Kendall dropping hints about being the future face of the Dior perfume? Or, you know, maybe it's just a shirt. Only time will tell.