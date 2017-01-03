Here's Bad News For Anyone Who Wants To See The Chainsmokers

Rob Kim/Getty

Unless you live in or near Las Vegas, seeing The Chainsmokers turn up at the club will be a lot more difficult (and expensive) for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday (January 3), the duo announced an exclusive three-year residency at two Las Vegas clubs, both owned by Wynn Nightlife: XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. Outside these venues, they won't perform anywhere else in the U.S. until 2019. Womp, womp.

"We are so thrilled to have this residency at the Wynn," Alex Pall, one-half of the EDM duo, said in a press release. "They represent the best of what Las Vegas has to offer and we look forward to a great partnership."

If you can't afford to jet across the country just yet, there's some good news. The Chainsmokers may be geographically limiting their performances, but they're certainly not done releasing fire emoji-worthy songs. Their upcoming single, rumored to be titled "Paris," is already receiving rave reviews from fans.

Last Friday, they debuted the full track live at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Listen to it here while you calculate just how much money you'll need to save up in order to fly to Vegas ASAP.