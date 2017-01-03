Janet Jackson Welcomes The First Celebrity Baby Of 2017

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The first celebrity baby of 2017 has arrived. People reports that Janet Jackson gave birth Tuesday (January 3) to her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana, son Eissa Al Mana.

"Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," Jackson's rep said in a statement.

So far the couple haven't shared any photos of their bundle of joy, so for now this photo of the new parents will have to suffice. Al Mana and Jackson were married in 2012.

Jackson kept her pregnancy on the down-low for most of 2015, despite a flurry of rumors after she postponed her Unbreakable World Tour. Finally, she announced the happy news last October with quite the baby bump pic.

Fingers crossed she'll share an equally awesome pic of Eissa soon!