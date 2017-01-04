Lorde, Haim, And More Artists Who Left Us Hanging In 2016

Getty Images

As far as new albums go, 2016 was a stellar year that gave us releases from Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Drake, Britney Spears, and Rihanna, just to name a few. Even with those mammoth releases from today’s pop titans, though, we can’t help but mourn what could’ve been. Because for every Frank Ocean who graced us with a long-awaited project, there was a Tinashe who left us high and dry.

The following 12 artists were expected to release new albums in 2016 but never did ... so we’re kindly putting them on blast in the hopes that they come through this year. And if they don’t, well, we’ll just keep listening to Lemonade on repeat.