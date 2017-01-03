Kim Kardashian Makes Her Grand Return To Twitter And Instagram

Getty Images

See her (totally cute) first post in three months

At long last, Kim Kardashian West is back on social media.

The 36-year-old sparked a minor national emergency today (January 3) when she removed the name “West” from her Twitter and Instagram handles, fueling rumors of marriage trouble with Kanye West. Mere minutes later, though, she had restored the name, and followed up with her first Twitter and Instagram posts since October 2016.

The identical posts feature a photo of Kim and Kanye with their children, North, 3, and Saint, 1. The sweet pic is captioned by the sole word “family.”

Kim’s return to social media comes just a day after she released a vintage-style home video on her YouTube channel, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her family life. The 36-year-old had remained relatively silent on social media and had kept out of the spotlight since her gunpoint robbery back in October.

Here’s hoping this means Kim's back for good and will grace us with more tweets and Instas in 2017.