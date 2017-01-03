The CW

DC Comics’s Geoff Johns wears a lot of hats. In addition to serving as president and chief creative officer, he’s a prolific comic-book writer who co-runs the DC Film division with Jon Berg. He’s essentially the arbiter of the entire DC Extended Universe. No pressure, right?

On January 1, 2017, Johns kicked off the new year with a series of exciting announcements on Twitter, the most tantalizing of which teased a possible new addition to DC’s already robust TV lineup on The CW and Fox. Though Johns did not elaborate on the TBD show, it could be a continuation of producer Greg Berlanti’s successful Arrowverse, which includes Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. It could also be a series that’s already in development (like Berlanti’s Black Lightning project) or something completely new (Birds of Prey or bust).

Let’s take a guess at which new show Johns is most excited about in 2017.