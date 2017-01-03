Getty Images

Is Justin Bieber About To Release A New Song With 2 Chainz?

Four years after hopping on a remix of “Boyfriend,” 2 Chainz might just be linking back up with Justin Bieber.

The rapper posted a photo of the two artists together on Monday (January 2) with a very leading caption: “New music on the way ??? Take JB to the trap ???”

Thanks to his take on “Boyfriend,” we kind of know what 2 Chainz and Bieber sound like together. But that was a different Biebs from a more innocent time, long before he was walking around with a face tattoo and a bleach job. Purpose brought Justin into a new era. Could the next chapter of his musical career have some trap beats behind it?

Only time will tell, but we're taking 2 Chainz's Instagram post as a serious hint.