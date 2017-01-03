X Factor Finalist Rebecca Ferguson Says She’ll Perform At Trump’s Inauguration On One Condition

Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson, the English singer who came in second on Season 7 of The X Factor, has reportedly been asked to perform at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. But unlike many artists who have allegedly declined the opportunity, Ferguson says she'll do it — on one condition.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday (January 2), the singer and songwriter said she would accept her invitation to the inauguration ceremony if she's allowed to sing "Strange Fruit," the protest song famously recorded by Billie Holiday in 1939.

Ferguson described "Strange Fruit," which was written in response to lynchings in the United States, as "a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial. A song that speaks to all the disregarded and downtrodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world."

If she's allowed to bring that message to the White House on January 20, then she "will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington." Given the history of the president-elect, though, it's likely he'll just keep looking for another singer.