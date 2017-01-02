Billie Lourd Finds Strength In Support After The Deaths Of Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

'Your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist'

Billie Lourd has broken her silence following the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

In a sweet, simple, and utterly devastating post, Lourd thanks her fans for the support she's received since December 27, the day she lost her mom, and December 28, when her grandma passed away.

"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," she wrote. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

Lourd, who stars in Scream Queens, has been in the thoughts of her castmates, as many of them joined the millions across the globe in expressing their grief and compassion for the young actress in her time of need.