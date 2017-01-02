The Chainsmokers Closed Out 2016 By Debuting Their First 2017 Track

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

And they casually brought the Backstreet Boys out for their last huge show of the year, nbd

It looks like Ed Sheeran isn't the only one kicking off 2017 with new tracks.

The Chainsmokers aren't wasting the momentum of their crazy year, and are racing full speed ahead into the next one with new music — and they're keeping it 💯 with their live show thanks to some rad surprises, too.

At the Los Angeles Convention Center on December 30, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart didn't just roll through "Closer" and their biggest hits of 2016: They brought out special guests, like Big Sean and the Backstreet Boys, for an epic finale of a concert for their definitively epic year.

A great way to get a crowd of thousands singing along is give 'em "I Want It That Way" fresh from the source, which is exactly what BSB did.

As for their new song — which fans are tagging as #Paris given its setting in the City of Light — they were more than happy to give their L.A. crowd a full performance of their first single of 2017.

Will #Paris be the "Closer" of 2016? Only time will tell, but it looks like that track isn't the only trick they have up their sleeves: