Ed Sheeran Is Kicking Off His New Year With New Music

It turns out that mysterious blue shade that flooded his social media accounts a couple of weeks ago was, indeed, a clue: Ed Sheeran is finally putting new music out, and he broke his silence on Twitter and Instagram to share the news with his fans.

Back in 2015, Sheeran quit social media, saying that he was stepping away from his phone, and that his third album was not only in the works, but "the best thing [he] has made thus far."

His sole digital update in 2016 was that blue burst, and then, bam! The calendar flipped to 2017 and Sheeran gave us an update: New sounds are ready for the public, and he'll be dropping the new tune (or tunes?) on Friday, January 6.

This will come nearly two-and-a-half years since the release of x, Sheeran's sophomore effort and the album that shot him to superstardom thanks to "Sing," "Don't," the gossip machine of a single supposedly anchored on his Ellie Goulding-related heartbreak, and its music video, which gave us the Muppet version of Sheeran we never knew we wanted.

He's due, his fans (and probably Taylor Swift, too) will be thrilled, and if that isn't starting the new year off on the right foot, we don't know what is.