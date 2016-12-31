The Rock's Christmas Gift For His Dad Will Make Your Cold Heart Melt

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is very proud of his roots, and they were on full display in an emotional Instagram post he shared on New Year's Eve that revealed what he got his dad for Christmas — and a ton about their special relationship, too.

At first glance, this is just another father/son photo: Johnson is pictured here with his dad, Rocky, and the brand new car he surprised him with for Christmas. They're overjoyed, clearly. But the car represents more to the Rock than a lavish gift, and he opened up about how his dad — who's a "minimalist" that doesn't need much, especially around the holidays — has lived through some tough times that left a huge impact on them both.

Johnson proceeds to walk through a terrible Christmas that his dad experienced as a teenager, when he was basically shut out by his family and left out in the cold, something that shaped his lifestyle that relies on only the essentials.

"Over the years, I've moved him into a big home, got him trucks to drive — which he'll literally drive into the ground until I get him something else," he wrote. "Hell, I'll get him anything he wants, but the SOB just won't ask;). Every Christmas, I always think about that story and my dad having every odd stacked against him at 13, but he fought thru it and still made something of himself. Makes me appreciate his struggle and hard work. Also, makes me appreciate the fun times he would beat my ass in the gym so bad when I was 13 and say 'If you're gonna throw up, go outside.. and if you're gonna cry, then go home to your mother'. I hated it then, but I embrace it now. Made a man outta me."

When it comes to the act of gift-giving, it's the thought that counts. Clearly, Johnson has it down pat, because you can't put a price — or a bow — on that kind of love.