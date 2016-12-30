Cashmere Cat And 2 Chainz’s New Song Is Your New Year’s Eve Anthem

Getty Images

Just in time for your New Year’s Eve shenanigans, Cashmere Cat has come through with the appropriately titled banger “Throw Myself a Party.”

The hip-hop/dance hybrid starts with a delicate synth melody before introducing a booming beat. Starrah handles the feel-good hook (“I just wanna get drunk and throw myself a party”), while 2 Chainz and Torey Lanez drop their own uplifting guest verses. Hey, this year’s been a hard one, so take these guys’ advice and throw yourself a goddamn party to celebrate making it through.

“Throw Myself a Party” is the third single from Cashmere Cat’s upcoming debut album, Wild Love. The Norwegian producer previously released “Trust Nobody” with Lanez and Selena Gomez, as well as the album's title track, which features The Weeknd and Francis and the Lights.