Sexy New Fifty Shades Darker Trailer Features Taylor Swift And A Lot Of Banging

New year, new Anastasia Steele. Thanks to the new extended trailer for Fifty Shades Darker, 2017 is starting off with a bang — a bang in the shower, a bang in the home gym, a bang in the bedroom, and a literal bang from a gun. This is going to be some movie.

The new trailer includes all the kinky stuff we've seen before — shower sex, Christian Grey doing pull-ups (shirtless), Ana biting her lip (sans pencil!), and the elevator finger bang that better win someone a damn Oscar — but this time around it's all set to Zayn and Taylor Swift's “I Don't Wanna Live Forever.” (Yes, Christian pleasures Ana in the elevator to a T. Swift song.)

Honestly, it's just funny that Ana agrees to have dinner with Christian because she's “hungry,” because as we all know, poor Anastasia barely ever eats — though not for lack of trying.

Of course, the trailer doesn't shy away from the book's darker material, like Ana's creepy boss who sexually harasses her (because he's jealous of Christian); Mr. Grey's former submissive Leila Williams, who's a total psycho stalker out for Ana's blood; and the dramatic helicopter crash. Uh-oh. Did Christian Grey get performance anxiety, or did someone sabotage his ride? Looks like we'll have to wait and see.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters February 10, 2017.