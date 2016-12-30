Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Spread Happy Hippie Love At A Children's Hospital

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media

Miley Cyrus is pretty good at surprises, but this time around she brought her fiancé Liam Hemsworth along for a secret mission that involved making a bunch of unsuspecting kids smile and doing a world of good.

On December 29, Cyrus and Hemsworth stopped by Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, where they visited patients on behalf of Cyrus's Happy Hippie Foundation. Cyrus's outfit was enough to get the cheer goin' given her preference for eye-catching patterns and super bright colors, but clearly the joy was contagious as it appears that she and Hemsworth enjoyed their visit just as much as the kids did.

The holidays are over, but hey: The gift of giving is a year-round thing, and it's great to see Cyrus and Hemsworth close out 2016 on such an uplifting note.