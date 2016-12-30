Walt Disney Pictures

Though the first theatrical trailer for Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast was completely enchanting, it lacked the one thing that made the animated classic so timeless: Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's music. Sure, Emma Watson and Dan Stevens look the part of Belle and Beast, but do they sound the part?

Thanks to the magic of social media and a Hasbro doll from Toys 'R' Us, we can now hear a snippet of something there that wasn't there before: Watson's chah-ming singing voice. A short audio clip of the actress singing "Something There" leaked on the web on Thursday (December 29) after a Hasbro toy pegged to the March 2017 release of the film hit shelves early.

It was later confirmed by the film's producer, Jack Morrissey, who reposted the grainy audio clip of the British actress singing the Menken and Ashman classic. "True that he's no prince charming," Watson sings, "But there's something in him that I simply didn't see."

With such big shoes to fill from Paige O'Hara — who voiced Belle in the original Disney film — it's good to know that Watson appears more than ready to step up to the challenge. (Her astutely British accent is also a nice plus.) Back in October, O'Hara told MTV News that she thought Watson was "perfect casting" on Disney's part. Now having heard the Harry Potter alum in action, we couldn't agree more.

Here's a longer clip of Watson's version of "Something There."

OK, Stevens. Now it's your turn.