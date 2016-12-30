Future And Rick Ross Kicked Off New Year’s Eve Early With ‘That’s A Check’

Freeband Gang / YouTube

What is Future up to?

Last month, the prolific rapper dropped two new songs on his birthday, the latest in a long string of releases he's put out in 2016. On Thursday (December 29), he washed away all our pain with the delightfully low-key "Buy Love." Now it seems like he's not letting the year go without leaving his stamp on its last days, as he's just dropped a new song and video with Rick Ross.

The video for "That's a Check" is decidedly higher fidelity than yesterday's grainy clip, meaning, at the very least, that Future isn't working on a concept album about the charms of analog video technology.

But he does seem to be up to something, even if it's just cranking out the loosies he has lying around before the year is up.