Travis Scott Stunts Next To A Chrome Lambo In New Video

YouTube

Despite what its title suggests, Travis Scott’s “Beibs in the Trap” has nothing to do with Justin Bieber, and everything to do with stunting next to sleek Lambos. At least, that’s what the track’s newly released video suggests.

The hazy clip shows Scott and featured singer NAV hanging out in an empty aircraft hangar with models wearing plastic and latex. Their sheer outfits are mesmerizing enough, but even more entrancing is the chrome Lamborghini that does donuts while Scott and NAV go on about “snortin’ three lines like Adidas” and various other vices.

“Beibs in the Trap” follows “Wonderful” and “Pick Up the Phone” as the latest single from Scott’s chart-topping sophomore album, Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight. The rapper revealed on Twitter last night (December 28) that “Goosebumps” will be up next.