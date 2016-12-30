See Twilight Star Ashley Greene’s ‘Magical’ Engagement

Getty Images

Ashley Greene is heading into the new year as a freshly minted fiancée — she and longtime boyfriend Paul Khoury are engaged!

The Twilight actress took to Instagram today (December 29) to reveal the happy news and to share a video of the picture-perfect proposal. The emotional moment happened at the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls in New Zealand, where her TV personality beau got down on one knee. Spoiler alert: Greene said yes, he did a dorky little happy dance, and they hugged and got all teary-eyed. Oh, and to really up the romantic factor, the clip is soundtracked to John Legend's “You & I (Nobody in the World).” Aww.

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for. You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives,” Ashley captioned the video.

Khoury posted the same video, writing, “I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn’t even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you!”

Congrats to the happy couple!