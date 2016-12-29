Rae Sremmurd’s ‘Real Chill’ Video Will Give You Holiday Party Goals

YouTube

Watch them get lit with Kodak Black in the rowdy vid

Christmas may be over, but Rae Sremmurd are continuing the yuletide festivities in their rowdy “Real Chill” video.

In the Max-directed clip, the Mississippi duo throw the littest holiday party you’ve ever seen, packed with strobing Christmas lights, lots of weed, and tons of twerking girls. After recently being released from prison, Kodak Black shows up to spit his quirky guest verse, and the song’s producer, Mike Will Made-It, also joins the party. As per usual, though, no one appears to be having more fun than Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi themselves.

On Instagram, Max shared a clip from the video, captioned, “When ur in Miami and find out @kodakblack got out so u shoot a video at his house and fuck up an Airbnb with @raesremmurd.”

“Real Chill” appears on Rae Sremmurd’s sophomore album, SremmLife2. The duo previously released videos for album highlights “Shake It Fast,” “Now That I Know,” and the chart-topping hit “Black Beatles.”