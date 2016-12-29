Chris Martin Sings ‘Last Christmas’ In Touching Tribute To George Michael

Getty Images

Chris Martin got into the holiday spirit this week with a surprise performance at a London homeless shelter. And while he was at it, the Coldplay frontman also took the opportunity to pay tribute to late singer George Michael.

Martin treated a group of homeless people, volunteers, and staff at London’s Crisis shelter to a seasonally appropriate cover of Wham!’s 1986 hit “Last Christmas.” The performance took place on December 27, just two days after Michael died at age 53.

Crisis posted a video of the under-the-radar gig to its Facebook page today (December 29), which shows Martin playing guitar and duetting with a lucky volunteer. “A huge thank you to Coldplay's Chris Martin for dropping by our Crisis at Christmas centres and entertaining our guests!” the post reads. “Here he is performing a wonderful tribute to George Michael with our very own King of Karaoke - #CrisisXmas guest Kevin!”

The tribute, however random it may seem, is one that Michael probably would’ve liked — the singer had a quiet history of charitable acts and good deeds.