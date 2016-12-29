Noah Cyrus's Emotional New Song Will Rip Your Heart Open

Noah Cyrus is adding some heartbreak to your holiday season. In her raw new song "Almost Famous," she croons about a relationship that went downhill far too soon. She released the tune Thursday (December 29) with an acoustic performance, below.

Honest lyrics like "You were the right face at the wrong time" tackle the complicated struggles that come with emotionally taxing relationships. It also speaks to how much Cyrus has grown up since she accompanied big sister Miley on the red carpet.

This is Cyrus's second official release in her blossoming music career, which — given the success of her first single, "Make Me (Cry)" featuring R&B singer-songwriter Labrinth — will surely grow even bigger in 2017.

"It means so much to me being able to share such personal songs and moments with you guys. Thank you for all of this love and support," Cyrus wrote on Instagram after "Almost Famous" dropped. "More music coming soon."

We're gonna hold you to that promise, Noah.