Trey Songz Arrested After Mid-Concert Meltdown

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Trey Songz is capping off 2016 with a bit of legal trouble.

The R&B singer was arrested last night (December 28) after he allegedly destroyed concert equipment at the end of a performance in Detroit. He was later charged with malicious destructing of property and resisting and obstructing arrest, according to The Detroit Free Press.

Songz was performing at the fourth annual Big Show at the Joe at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena alongside Desiigner, Lil Yachty, Young M.A, and others. Around 11:30 p.m., organizers of the show told him that his time was up and cut off his microphone and lights. As seen in fan-shot footage, Songz responded by throwing things and attempting to smash stage equipment. One of the flying objects reportedly struck a police sergeant.

“He was told his set was over, that he would have to get off the stage,” Detroit police officer Dan Donakowski told The Detroit Free Press. “At which time, he became irate and started throwing objects [from] the stage: speakers, microphones, anything he could get his hands on.”

Earlier in the show, Songz had been asked to end his performance, at which point he told the audience, “If that happens, I love you no matter what. All I want to do is give you the best show I'm capable of giving. … If they cut me off, I’m going the fuck crazy.” He then started singing, “Go on and cut me off.”

According to CNN, the 32-year-old singer was arraigned this morning and released on a $25,000 bond. His next court date for the incident is scheduled for January 5, 2017.